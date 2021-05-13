The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 13th May 2021

The Way It Is;

On Thursday’s Show,

Remembering Pat Walsh in Dunamaggan on the 100th Anniversary of his death and we will hear a song in his memory,

Sewage flowing across Michael Street in Kilkenny, John Byrne on this,

Jenny White with Beoga talks to Sue about the reopening of their business on Monday,

Rob Cass Director of Falcon Real Estate (Ireland) on Waterford’s North Quay Development,

Kilkenny’s Imam Ibrahim Ndure on the celebration of end of the Holy month of Ramadan, Eid Mubarak,

Pet Sounds with vet Richard Ryan of Ormonde Veterinary Hospital tackles the problem of obesity in pets,

Fox cubs and otters by the river Nore in the City Centre, Peter Geoghan talks about this,

Conor Foley and Bill O’Keeffe on the Glanbia Cheese factory controversy,

And Matt O Keefe ahead of tonights Farm Show