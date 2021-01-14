The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 14th January 2021

Today on the Way It Is…

More on Mothers and Babies, but what about the fathers say. Listener, Paul who has got in touch on the responsibilities of men regarding the Mother and Babies conversation,

Martin Bridgeman on adoption and his story of searching for his birth mother,

Lucinda McNerney and Liam Rossiter on Heart Failure and how they have coped,

Lambing is well underway Sue talks to farmer James Murphy in the lambing shed,

Speaking of Farmers Matt O Keefe chats with us ahead of tonight’s Farm show,

The special school and special classes will be returning on 21st January, Simon Lewis on this.

Bríde de Róiste of Glór Cheatharlach on Gaeilge classes,

and Seamus Marnane of the CIA on catering businesses in lock-down.