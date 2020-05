On the show we have world renowned tenor Ronan Tynan on his birthday, Kilkenny Fire Services are running a marathon as a fundraiser for Pieta House, Covid 19 clusters in meat factories, the Thomastown Paddlers on getting back in the water safely when the time comes, reaction to the governments failed plan to cover childcare for healthcare workers, the Nore Vision Project and Matt O’Keefe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show