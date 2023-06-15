The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday, 15th June 2023

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

We catch up with MEP Grace O’Sullivan on her way home from Strasbourg as voting on rewilding is postponed.

Fr Peter McVerry joins Sue ahead of his address at the forthcoming George Brown commemoration in Inistioge.

Sean O hArgán & Matt O’ Keeffe on Boris Johnson now locked out of Parliament.

Edwina has been down by the river in Thomastown to chat with those splashing about.

Good news for savers at the credit union? Roisin Gilroy of St. Canice’s Credit Union fills us in

John Purcell previews his show live from the Arboretum in Carlow.