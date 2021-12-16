The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 16th December, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Kate Killeen White, HSE’s Chief Officer of South East Community Health Care, clears up confusion on booster jabs,

Richard Ryan of Archersfield Veterinary Clinic chats with Sue about what foods are dangerous for your Pets this Christmas,

Pharmacist Darragh O’Loughlin of the Irish Pharmaceutical Union on Booster Jabs,

Paul Hennessy on the HRI Awards that took place last night. He won the National Hunt Achievement Award at the event last night after his horse had many successful races this year.

Dr. Robert O Connor, Director of Research in Irish Cancer Society on protecting vulnerable cancer patients from new Covid Varients this Christmas.

and Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s farm show.