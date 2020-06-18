The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 18th June 2020

On Thursday’s show Sue gets up close and personal with more baby owls in Freshford. Young(ish) Fine Gael and young(ish) Fianna Fail on what they feel about the proposed Grand Marriage between their parties. Chef and KCLR presenter Edward Hayden drops by. We hear from an amazing stylist called Sarah Kate Byrne from Tullow who is at Ascot. Matt O Keefe ahead of the Farm Show and Siobhan McQuillan an art therapist explains the One Million Stars To End Violence Against Women. Plus Tom Sweeney looks for two Callan sisters Dymphna and Margaret Burke