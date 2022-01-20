The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday 20th January 2022

The Way It Is;

On Thursday’s Show:

Hopeful signs for opening up, Sue talks to Colin Ahern President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce about reopening of businesses,

Help keep the last village pub in Clough, John Doyle tells Sue his plans,

Anna Marie McHugh of the National Ploughing Championships on meeting with the Taoiseach as plans for Ploughing 2022 kick off.

Local Cllr Deirdre Cullen on stalking as a crime and recent government measures,

Media Lawyer Sarah Kieran on the law when suspects are charged and the concept of a free trial in this time of social media comment,

Nicola Wolfe founder of Menopause Maze,

And Matt O Keefe ahead of tonight’s farm show.