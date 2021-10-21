The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 21st October 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show;

As Henry Shefflin goes West we hear from his friend Adrian Ronan about the decision, the fallout and the future,

Minister Charlie McConlogue is at Tullow Mart this afternoon on his CAP consultation tour and he will be at Cillin Hill later this evening, Sue caught up with him on his way,

Carlow Theologian and environmentalist Jane Mellett tells Sue about the book she has co- authored called the Deep End,

Pat Crotty on Pub Restrictions,

Emma McGuinness and Denise Simpson on their new business created during Covid,

and Dr Paula Greally GP on how GP’s are coping during present circumstances,