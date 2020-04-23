The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 23rd April 2020

Dr Linda Gordan is a microbiologist with Safefood Ireland and she reassures people that the risk of picking up Covid -19 through food and food packaging is very low. The risk can managed through washing hands after unpacking the shopping and there is no need to clean the food packaging

The Kilkenny Arts Festival is waiting for clearer government guidance before they decide whether or not to run the festival this year according to Director Olga Barry

It’s the eve of Ramadan and Iman Ibrahim Noor joins us to talk about the traditions observed during this time by our local Islamic community

Bleak House it this week’s recommended read from KCLR presenter Eoin Carey

KCLR’s Saturday Show presenter Edward Hayden shares recipes and gives an insight into what is coming up on the show this Saturday

Ann Marie McSorley and Dr Amanda Greer join Sue Nunn to talk about the Nore Vision Project and the various strands involved in promoting and nurturing the River Nore along its catchment area. The launch of the 1000 Friends of the Nore Campaign is live… like their Facebook Page The Nore Vision and you could be in with the chance of getting a packet of wildflowers