The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday 24th March 2022

On today’s show,

Cardiolologist Michael Conway on conditions in St Lukes, increased Covid infections and what it must be like being a hospital doctor in Ukraine,

School secretaries have won an historic agreement on pay and conditions, we hear from one local hardworking secretary,

Jim Kavanagh on his way to the Polish border with aid for Ukraine

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm show,

And what sights was Tour Guide Jack Burchaell showing the Royals in Waterford today,

