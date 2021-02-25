Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 25th February 2021
LISTEN BACK
The Way It Is
On Thursday’s Show,
Today Fionnan Sheahan Editor of the Irish Independent on the Government’s plan,
Bishop Michael Burrows on the story of the gravestone in Coventry as Gaeilge,
Monica Hayes tells us about her charming documentary about Tom Foley and his beloved Danoli
Andrew Burke Hannon, the boy who broke Operation Transformation and his husband Jay Burke Hannon
Marian Dalton on Learner Drivers,
And taking care of your consumer rights ahead of booking that holiday home, Doireann Sweeney of CCPC with more on this.