The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 25th June 2020

On Thursday’s show, Ronnie’s Relay takes place this weekend which has got the support of many big GAA names, Sue talks to Veronica (Ronnie) Clancy about it and her cancer journey. KCLR News Journalist Domhnall Doyle looks ahead to the finale of Government Formation attempts and also the Taoiseach’s speech after the cabinet meeting. Ken McGuire visits the Lady Anne in Castlecomer. More on the plans for Lowe Street and Logan Street in Thomastown and Matt O’ Keefe ahead of tonight’s Farm show plus former radio journalist Teena Gates on caring for her father during the Covid 19 lock down