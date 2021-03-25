The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 25th March 2021

The Way It Is,

On Thursday’s episode,

Haikal Mansor, who lives in Carlow, on the agony of his Rohingyan people in Bangladesh as we hear of fires sweeping through the refugee camps where they have been forced to live,

Cllr Andrea Dalton on reopening the Barrow Blueway discussion,

Justin Moran of Wind Energy Ireland on Wind Farms,

Tony McGahan of Carlow Astronomy tells us what’s going on in the skies and about his return to study science in the Pandemic,

Legendary newspaper journalist Paddy Murray on his book of 250 stories and his serious illness “ And Finally”

And Matt O Keefe as always ahead of tonight’s Farm Show