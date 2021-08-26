The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 26th August, 2021

The Way It Is;

A Skydive will take place next Saturday. John Murphy tells us about how he and 17 others will take to the skies to raise money for local Carlow man Martin Dunphy who was tragically paralysed in an accident over lockdown,

Marcella Stakem of St Vincent de Paul tells us about the serious stress for some parents trying to find the money to cover all the back to school expenses. They received almost 300 calls everyday last week from parents parents struggling with back-to-school costs.

Primary School Principal Simon Lewis on outstanding issues for teachers as classes return and teachers who are in early stages of pregnancy.

Ian Gardiner on street signs and if they should be removed,

John McGuinness on the visit of French President Macron to Ireland today and the strong McGuinness French connections,

A tractor run with a powerful story behind it. Jimmy Doyle tells us more.

And we hear from the Chairman of The All Ireland Women’s Forum Emma de Souza.