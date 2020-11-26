The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 26th November 2020

On Thursday’s Show,

Ronan Tynan joins us to tell us about his recent trip to his home in Boston,

Continuing our series launched yesterday, Enough is Enough Stop Domestic Violence, Michael Hennessy of MEND and Anita Daly, Carlow Outreach Worker with Amber’s Women’s Refuge talk to us about what is financial abuse and abuse of older people,

Edward Hayden on Food for Thanksgiving,

Domhnall Doyle on Covid 19 and the possible ease of restrictions,

Eddie Keher pays tribute to two Kilkenny All Ireland players who have passed on and looks forward to Saturday evening,

And Matt O Keefe as always ahead of tonight’s Farm show.