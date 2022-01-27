The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday 27th January 2022

The Way It Is;

On Thursday’s show,

Pauline Scanlon chats to us about a fabulous concert entitled “Atlantic Arc in Concert” at Visual, Carlow next week.

Well hard to beat a gorgeous day like that at Gowran Park to lift the spirits. Eddie Scally, Manager at Gowran Park Racecourse, catches up with Sue.

Norman Story PRO of the Iverk Show talks to us about the death of one of the great characters associated with the show – Joe Malone.

Former Greenpeace Activist, Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan, recounts direct experience with Russian Military.

And Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show