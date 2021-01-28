The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 28th January 2021

The Way It Is with Sue Nunn,

Today an aid container for Chernobyl Children will leave from Kilkenny tomorrow on its way to Belarus, Sue talks to Adi Roche of Chernobyl Children International and Jim Kavanagh on this,

Dee Sewell takes us walking around her countryside and talks of her new video series “Plant Banter”

Green MEP Grace O Sullivan on what’s happening at the EU,

Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion wants Chair of Mother and Baby Homes Commission to answer questions,

An organisation that supports victims at court during the pandemic. Niamh Lambert on her involvement in Victim Support at Court and everything you need to know about it.

Carmel Butler, one of the Kilkenny County Council local tidy estates winners,

And Matt O Keefe ahead of the Farm Show.