The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 28th May 2020

On Thursday’s show, travel has been a distant prospect for us for some months now…what is the update…any possibility that we will be heading off any time soon or should we reconcile ourselves to local trips. Sue talks to Des Manning of Manning Travel. A universal basic income that might be on the cards, Anne Ryan joins the show to highlight this issue. The Great Michael Fennelly, captain of the all Ireland winning Club Ballyhale – has announced his retirement from Club Hurling and Michael Walsh, KCLR sports commentator, talks about his legacy. Edward Hayden, chef and presenter of the Saturday Show on KCLR gives us some barbecue suggestions and finally Matt O Keefe will be flagging whats coming up on the Farm Show this evening….