The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 2nd July 2020

On Thursday’s show, reaction to the junior minister appointments- former Fine Gael Senator Pat O’ Neill and Labour Activist Sean Butler with their analysis, plus Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Fianna Fail with her opinion on things. A young Kilkenny scientist on his research on mental health during Covid 19, we talk with Dr Evan Matthews WIT. Two primary school principals Simon Lewis, Carlow Educate Together and Joe McKeown, St Patrick’s De La Salle, on schools re-opening. Ear Nose and Throat Consultant, Neil Riley with an update on where things stand with private patients. And finally Edward Hayden and Matt O Keefe on food and farming.