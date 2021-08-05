The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 5th August 2021

The Way It Is;

Today, Art and Energy come together. We hear about a new two year project for Callan. Donal Gallagher and Medbh Lambert from the Callan Energy Store chats to Sue,

Local TD John McGuinness on the sometimes dangerously slow response times of our ambulance service,

Chap Cleere on the effect of the Pandemic on our children, and as a dad of three little girls, what he feels about vaccinating kids,

Simon Lewis of Educate together on confirmations and communions following recent statements from Bishops,

Whats coming up on tonight’s Farm show? Martin Bridgeman tells us all about it,

And David Leonard of Laharts on recovering car sales through the Global Pandemic.