The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 6th August 2020

On Thursday’s show, Ali Comerford tells us about the song she has written for Minister Heather Humphries [Minister for Social Protection Community and Rural Development],

Cara Burns-Sharms fill us in about the Twin Trees Heywood, Art & Culture Festival taking place in Ballinakill between August 20th – 23rd.

Minister Malcolm Noonan on the historic opening of the Butler Gallery in Kilkenny this morning

Matt O Keefe ahead of tonight’s Farm show.

Edward Hayden, chef and presenter of The Saturday Show on his week and making his directorial debut with New Ross Drama Group

Carlow’s Military Museum reopens this weekend as does the delightful Fennelly’s of Callan… we catch up with Paul McGuire curator, and Etaoin Holahan of Fennelly’s.