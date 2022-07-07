The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday 7th July 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Tom Roche, a local dairy and beef farmer on what is happening in Holland right now.

Sinead Burke from our KCLR News team was at the Mart in Cillin Hill today chatting with some farmers about how they are coping with the increasing cost of farming.

Pat O’Neill on the resignation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the UK.

Ann Mulvaney is looking to bring her autistic son to Croke Park for the first time for the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final but cannot get tickets. Can we help her?

Ida Milne, history lecturer at Carlow College on her recent Facebook post sharing her personal story. She fills us in on travel journalism too.

Sean Kelly MEP on the recent controversy over transitional fuels.

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonights farm show.