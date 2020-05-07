The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 7th May 2020

Today on ‘The Way It Is’, the Leaving Cert exams; Kilkenny FF Cllr Deirdre Cullen is the latest voice to look for clarity for our student. Tom McWey, Regional Branch Co-ordinator of St. Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny on a massive clap on the back for Credit Union. Imam Ibrahim Noor on his community sharing during Ramadan. Tonight’s great big Supermoon, friends of the Nore Vision Project talking riverside walks, recreation in the river and conservation of this precious resource. Matt O Keefe ahead of tonights Farm show and Una Herlihy gathering up creative talent.