The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday 8th September 2022

The Way It Is;

James Lakes is at a Garth Brooks media conference. He tells Sue what it is like and what the superstar has in store for the shows he is playing in Croke Park this weekend and next.

Minister Simon Harris was the first of at least six ministers on official duty in Kilkenny today. Our Edwina Grace met him at Grennan College Equestrian Centre where he announced more than a million euro in funding.

Gareth Hanlon of Young Irish Filmmakers joins Sue in studio to chat about the multi media course they have on offer for 17-35 year olds.

Andrew Baird, a filmmaker from Inistioge who is based in LA tells Sue about his new blockbuster film ‘One Way’ starring big names such as Kevin Bacon.

Dr. Ronan Fawsitt Kilkenny GP on his grandfather Diarmuid who was part of the Anglo-Irish Treaty Delegations 1921. The book The Men and Women Treaty Delegations 1921 is available now.