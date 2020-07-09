The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 9th July 2020

On Thursday’s show, Ian Coulter, Church of Ireland priest is the new president of Rotary Kilkenny. Edward Hayden drops by to chat about hanging baskets and all sorts of other topics. Karen O’Donoghue co- presenter of Grow Cook Eat, on the TV series and the interest in vegetable gardening these days. KCLR’s Ken McGuire on how the Covid Tracker App works. ‘Stop using peat moss in the garden,’ says John Gibbons of An Taisce. Matt O Keefe on what’s coming up on the Farm Show tonight and we drop over to beautiful St Mullins to hear how the season is going at the Mullichain Café on the banks of the Barrow.