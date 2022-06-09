The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday 9th June 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Former second in command of the Defence Forces Kieran Brennan joins Sue to talk through the latest developments in Ukraine.

Edwina Grace has been talking to Director of Services for Housing in Kilkenny, we have a report from her.

Carlow Choral Society’s concert for Ukraine is taking place this Sunday (June 12th). Chairman of Carlow Choral Society Brian Kelly tells us what will take place on the day.

Last night’s Mayoral Awards in Carlow saw Bride de Roiste recieve an award. She tells Sue how the night went and reminesis on the St. Patrick’s day parades she has organsied.

Chris Fitzpatrick former master of the Coombe talks poetry. He is signing his poetry book at Khan’s book shop in Kilkenny.

A young Ukranian boy Bohdum Semkiv tells us about being at the Aviva stadium last night to see his country win against Ireland.

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm show.