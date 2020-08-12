Catch UpThe Way It Is

The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 11th August 2020

Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne 12/08/2020

Eric Driver of Tullow Mart on masking up, a brand new branch of the Social Democrats for Carlow / Kilkenny and our own Ken McGuire on the problems with the Covid App.

Sue talks to Sarah Drea of Citizen’s Information on applying for the Back To School Allowance, Kilkenny’s new City Park, Tony McGahan of the Carlow Astronomy Club will tell us how and when to look for shooting stars.

