The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 11th January

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Bríde de Róiste tells us how we can brush up on our Irish. She tells us about a new six week Irish evening course. The course will build upon your pool of everyday words and phrases in fun and practical sessions.

Vet Richard Ryan is back with us again to tell us all we need to know about our feline friends. Richard talks us through some common complaints that cats experience, some home remedies and when we need to call the vet to intervene.

We hear from Cardiologist, Michael Conway from St. Luke’s about the

extraordinary breakthrough in human heart transplantation surgery involving a

genetically modified animal’s heart.

Dr Justin Kwong will be addressing babies teething, kids terrified of injections and getting off addictive

prescription drugs.

And we hear from an orthopedic consultant Dr Noel Mc Caffrey about why its more important to

focus on fitness that weight loss.