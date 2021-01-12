The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 12th January 2021

The Way It Is with Sue Nunn,

On Tuesday’s Show,

The amazing Cody Family from Dunamaggin; Dad Pat, Mother Debbie, daughter Emily and son Paddy, on Ireland’s Fittest Family,

We start a new series of the History man. Sue talks to Donal Cadogan, who will be launching his brand new series today,

A Mother’s Day Walk to the ‘Shankyard’ St. Columba’s Hospital, formally County Home in March 2017,

Domhnall Doyle on the Mother and Baby Homes report,

Minister Malcolm Noonan will be with us regarding Covid vaccines and the Mother and Baby Homes report,

And Simon Lewis Primary School Principal on some online resources he has created for parents,