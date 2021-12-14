The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 14th December, 2021

The Way It Is;

Hugging trees in the Dublin Mountains during Covid, Photographer Ruth Calder-Potts tells us more,

A Callan Firefighter has been praised for saving a man’s life in William Street in Kilkenny City last Friday. He performed CPR on the man to keep him alive until the Ambulance Service arrived,

Ebony catches up with some of her leaving cert classmates, to see how things are for students in these times and how the cases impact their mental health.

The Historyman Carlow series which is written and narrated by Donal Cadogan and tells stories from characters and events in Carlow’s past. This week we bring the story of Olivia Robertson a Clonegal lady who was Archpriestess of the Fellowship of Isis,

Dr Justin Kwong on allergies and skin conditions in babies and young children and he gives us the latest Covid updates.

and Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness thanks Firefighter John O’Neill for his amazing actions and fast thinking last week with saving a mans life on Williams Street.