The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 14th September, 2021

The Way It Is;

Will he, won’t he? That’s John Mc Guinness, will he come back from France and vote for the government tomorrow in Dáil Éireann? Tom Britton of Marble City Travel tells us his options,

We meet an Afghani man Maiwand Banaye and hear about an event in Kells to support the people of his country. Stephanie McDermott, an activist in Human Rights, joins us too.

The Historyman Carlow which has been written and narrated by Donal Cadogan. The series tells stories from characters and events in Carlow’s past and today we bring you the story of Maria Duckett, a wealthy woman, who became mentally ill and left her daughter a shilling in her will,

Domhnall Doyle on our news stories so far this week,

Some amazing Carlow Gymnasts are to represent Ireland in European championships, Sue speaks to their club manager Anne Rennick on what it means to them,

Patrick Jackson, Creator of Picker Pals, tells us about all the work they do to help keep our streets litter free,

And Labour and the Greens, Maria Dollard and Tomas Breathnach on their think ins.