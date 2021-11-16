The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 16th November 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show:

Dr Justin Kwong chats with Sue about how to take care of yourself if you are a Covid patient,

Fine Gael Cllr David Fitzgerald responds to Kilkenny Young Fine Gael’s call for the resignation of Tánaiste Leo Varadker,

Mick Gorey on his experience in a Mother and Baby Home as compensation will be given to the survivors of the homes,

We get the response of local vintners to the expected re- restrictions, Anthony Morrison Chairman of Kilkenny Vintners chats with Sue.

The Historyman Carlow series which tells the stories from characters and events in Carlow’s past. It’s written and narrated by Donal Cadogan and this week we bring you the extraordinary story of Goody Ann Glover who died on this day in 1688,

Paidi Manning tells us what he thinks of the Young Fine Gael’s call,

and Cllr Maria Dollard on the Scheme for survivors of the Mother and Baby Homes.