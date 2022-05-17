The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 17th May 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Minister Malcolm Noonan on his incendiary press release saying Kilkenny’s Brewery site is not Climate Change friendly,

Seamus Nugent is looking for volunteers for a young people’s summer camp,

Mark from Limerick lost his wedding ring while socialising in Kilkenny at the weekend, can we help him find it?

Dr Justin Kwong chats family health matters on his usual Tuesday slot,

Cllr Fergal Browne reacts to those extraordinary events in Tullow Street in Carlow this morning,

Sean Kelly MEP on Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol,

And Turtle Bunbury bringing history to a railway station near you.