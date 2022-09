The Way It Is was live from the National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday 20th September.

She spoke to loads of people including our own Matt O’Keeffe & Seamus Hennessy.

Aisling from Pac Dog Collars.

Daniel from Willow Warm Ireland.

She also heard from the Limerick hurlers and ploughman Eamonn Treacy.

Listen back to the show below: