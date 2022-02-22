The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 22nd February 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s Show;

What’s the local reaction to Phil Hogan’s demand that the Taoiseach and Tánaiste should publicly address the issues arising from the court case which exonerated those who attended the famous golf dinner in August 2020, Cllr David Fitzgerald, Cllr Michael Doyle and Cllr Patrick O’Neill chat with Sue on the matter,

Retired Major General Kieran Brennan on Russia’s latest incursions into Ukraine,

Dr Justin Kwong on family health matters,

Tess Arbez on her Winter Olympics experience

Those attempted robberies in Carlow around mid-day today, we have an update from Superintendent Aiden Brennan,

And Fr. John Dunphy who spoke to one of the victims of that robbery,