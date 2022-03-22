The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 22nd March 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

The wonderful Seamus and Caoimhe Uí Flatharta from Connemara who moved everybody so much with their singing and playing on the Late Late show tribute to Ashling Murphy are live in studio,

Tetiana gives us an update on her work with KCLR on our Ukrainian service,

A massive Easter Egg to be raffled for Kilkenny Down Syndrome Association, Mary from the Truffle Fairy Thomastown and Kilkenny fills us in on how we can win,

Stefan J Doyle launches his new single Superman,

And the Kilkenny hurlers dietician tells us what we need to do if we have to lower our cholesterol,