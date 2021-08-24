The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 24th August 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

We have a lady with what she thinks is a nest or a hive of bees in a fallen tree in her garden in Kilkenny City. Peter Walsh the South Kilkenny Bee man himself comes to her rescue,

The sad passing of one on Kilkenny’s hurlers of the 1970s, Sue, Eddie Keher and Nicky Brennan remember Liam “Chunky” O Brien,

The Historyman Carlow which has been running on this show for the past 7 months. It’s written and narrated by Donal Cadogan and tells stories of characters and events from Carlow’s past. Today we bring you the story of William Foster who was a prominent member of the American Communist Party, whose face graced a Russian stamp and whose father was Carlow man,

Dr. Justin Kwong on kids going back to school and young people getting Covid,

Fergus Keane and John Healy of Mount Carmel in Callan on the Golf Classic and Mount Carmel

Kilkenny’s mobile library is getting back on the road again. Sue chats to Caitriona Keneally of the mobile library on how it feels to be back on the road,

And Tullow Mountaineering Club are telling us it’s time to get the boots out. John Byrne chats about the festival of walking.