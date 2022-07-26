The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Tuesday, 26th July 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show…

Sue talks to world-famous actor Stephen Rea about his visit to Kilkenny for The Kilkenny Arts Festival.

This weekend is the Ballingarry Famine Walk, which will be led by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland. Dr. Thomas McGrath speaks with Sue and tells us everything we need to know.

Edwina Grace brings us some news from today’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council. She has been out and about today and fills us in.

We hear about Kilkenny Photographic Society from photographer Denis O’Reilly.

Joe Mulholland of the MacGill Summer School on David Trimble, Former First Minister of Northern Ireland who died yesterday. (Monday)

Sinead Burke has been talking to local TD Kathleen Funchion on back to school costs.