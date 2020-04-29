The Way it Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 28th April 2020

On the show…..

Sue spoke to Ciara and Ann, they’re army spouses unhappy at lack of information on their loved ones in Lebanon. At this stage they don’t know when they’re coming home and the families are getting no support they say.

Elaine Bradshaw was on to talk about the deaths of Tiede and Elizabeth Herrema within days of one another, Elaine was a good friend of theirs and knew them before the kidnapping.

Claire Langton works at Phil Hogan’s Office in Brussels, Sue spoke to her about Coronavirus in Brussels.

And we heard from Ida Milne, a lecturer in Carlow College.

