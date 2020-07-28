The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 28th July 2020

On Tuesday’s show, Labour activist and political analyst, Sean Butler on TD’s pay cut and Minister’s salaries. Sean, who is also a parent, talks about children going back to school as does Siobhan Sugrue Donohue who also highlights her online Lullaby initiative. Plein Air Painters, Alma Hynes and Sinead Lucey, tell us about what they do and where. Who is going camping and can you actually camp in a tent, Gareth Alcorn from Nore Valley Park joins us to talk about how they are getting on in Bennettsbridge. Berna Boran, a cousin of famous trade unionist and Castlecomer miner Nixie Boran, talks about her novel ‘Shades of Integrity’, set in the Muslim community in Dublin. Green MEP Grace O Sullivan on the EU Covid Support Package and Brían Ryan as the GAA Cúl Camps get underway.