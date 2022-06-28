The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 28th June 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Dr Justin Kwong talks to us about some of the worrying aftermath of recent Covid infection for some people.

Frank Dunne, Kilkenny’s Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer tells us about the Fire Service mission to take fire equipment to Ukraine’s pressured fire service as they leave Kilkenny for Poland this afternoon.

Retired Major Kieran Brennan on the latest atrocity as Putin presses on with his invasion of Ukraine.

Vet Richard Ryan joins Sue in studio to talk about what to do with your dogs while you go on holiday.

Tom Britton of Marble city travel talks travel nightmares and how to solve them.

Pauline McLynn on those hens that may be making their way to you.