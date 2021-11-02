The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 2nd November, 2021

The Way It Is;

On Tuesday’s show;

We finally have a University for the South East, but not until May, Sue talks with Cllr Chap Cleere and local deputies JP Phelan and John McGuinness about the news.

Lorcan Scott, Wildlife Officer at The Heritage Council swings by with his monthly exploration of Wonderful Wildlife,

Simon Lewis of Educate Together on Covid and Primary Schools

Monsignor Michael Ryan pays tribute to his friend a former colleague Maureen Meaney who has died,

Our weekly series The Historyman Carlow, written and narrated by Donal Cadogan that tells stories from characters and events in Carlow’s past.This week we bring you the story of Patrick O’Donohue, a Carlow revolutionary who was transported to Van Diemen’s Land in 1848

And Dr Justin Kwong makes his Tuesday house visit to us, this week chatting booster vaccines.