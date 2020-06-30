The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 30th June 2020

On Tuesday’s show, our regular Book Club features the classic book Dr Zhivago. Sharon Stone, an African American living in Castlecomer for the last 15 years, talks about her experience in the light of the Black Lives Matter movement. Nicola Wolfe, life and mental health coach on anxiety which is common but distressing for those who suffer with it. Nora O’Malley on adding a shop to her private catering business Mise en Place. Builder/Developer, Stephen Murphy on how building has been going since we last talked back in May and what he thinks of the government’s plan for affordable housing and finally Tim Butler on how the one-way system is doing in Kilkenny City