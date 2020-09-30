The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 30th September 2020

It’s all about weirs, invasive species and preserving the river habitat of the salmon in Programme 4 of our ‘Make Way for the King’ series brought to you with financial assistance from the European Union for International Year of the Salmon. In Part 1, Tommy Hoyne, Kilkenny Anglers Association, Bobby Wemyss from Thomastown discuss the way in which weirs obstruct the passage of fish on the Nore. Nicolas Mosse and his cousin Vanya Hackel reminisce about fishing for salmon in places like Norway while Aslak Holmberg from the Sami community living close to the River Tana in Norway joins us to talk about the impact salmon restrictions are having on their traditions

In the second hour of Programme 4 in ‘Make Way for the King’ Lorcan Scott, Wildlife Officer with the Heritage Council of Ireland outlines the various threats from invasive species that salmon encounter in the river. We hear about the Nore Vision Project and its plans to create good governance on the River. Jack Lynch gives us a bit of the history of the salmon stands and Ciaran Byrne, Inland Fisheries Ireland contextualises the impact of the warm summer of 2018 on the fish. Finally Ramie Leahy from Thomastown talks about the ancient salmon trap that is on his land. Brought to you with financial assistance from the European Union for International Year of the Salmon