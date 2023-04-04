The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday, 4th April 2023

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

April is World Autism Month Daniel Docherty, a singer and weightlifter tells us about living with Autism.

As we approach Easter, Mary Trehan of the Truffle Fairy in Thomastown tells us about some chocolate treats.

Andy Murphy, a Carlow man living in Wexford, tells us about their brilliant Cillian Murphy-themed April Fools’ joke, which had the locals puzzled.

Following the “Icons of Whiskey” awards, we hear from some incredible local breweries.

We hear about some Wonderful Wildlife with Lorcan Scott.