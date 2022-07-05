The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 5th July 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Aisling Kelly of Kilkenny County Council Library Service chats with Sue about their ‘Amnesty’. This gives people the chance to return their old library books and get their membership back on track.

Sinead Burke has been out to the Cúl Camp in Ballyhale and spoke with the kids there about their excitement for the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

Charlie Parsons has been in an army band since he was 15 years old. He has released a trumpet solo for the Home Care Team that looked after his mother. He is joined by Dr. Ian Wilson of the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Paul Fitzgerald the PR Officer of Kilkenny GAA tells us how things will be for the Kilkenny team coming up to the big game.

Pat Durkin is in studio with his bird of the month. This month we focus on owls.

Teresa O’Hanlon talks about flower arranging at the Inistioge Horse Show.

Eoghan Dalton, freelance journalist is covering the case in Waterford Court involving the death of a newborn baby.