The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 5th October, 2021

The Way It Is;

On Tuesday’s Show,

We meet the Kilkenny based writer of RTE 1’s new crime drama Kin, Peter McKenna joins Sue in studio and tells her what it is like to work on one of Ireland’s biggest series’ at the minute,

We meet a couple, Gary and Amy O’Keeffe both teachers who are involved as teachers with children in refugee camps. They are raising money to go to abroad to help teach these children in need and bring them much needed school supplies. You can donate here if you wish,

The Historyman Carlow which tells stories from events and characters in Carlow’s past. It’s written and narrated by Donal Cadogan and this week we bring you the story of Edward Jordan, who came to a gruesome end after a turning to piracy to defend his business interests,

Dr Justin Kwong of Lakeside family Practice discusses the third Covid jab and the prevalence of good old fashioned flu,

And Lorcan Scott of the Heritage Council tells us about some Wonderful Wildlife.