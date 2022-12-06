The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 6th December 2022

Catch UpThe Way It Is

Tuesday 6th December 2022

Nuala Roche on the celebration of the Carnegie Library and its contribution to the cultural life of Kilkenny.

Edwina Grace has some reactions from Carlow as shots were fired in a housing estate there.

Mary Coughlan joins Sue and tells us about a special concert happening.

Dr. Paula Greally on Strep A infections and the impact it is having on people, in particular children.

We talk Wonderful Wildlife with Lorcán Scott.

 

 

 

