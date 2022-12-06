The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 6th December 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Nuala Roche on the celebration of the Carnegie Library and its contribution to the cultural life of Kilkenny.

Edwina Grace has some reactions from Carlow as shots were fired in a housing estate there.

Mary Coughlan joins Sue and tells us about a special concert happening.

Dr. Paula Greally on Strep A infections and the impact it is having on people, in particular children.

We talk Wonderful Wildlife with Lorcán Scott.