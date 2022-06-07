The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 7th June 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

A whole bunch of people from Johnstown join Sue in studio to tell us about the celebration of 250 years of the town and celebrations this weekend.

South MEP Sean Kelly has been at the unveiling of a statue to John Hume in Strasbourg today.

Lorcán Scott swings by with some Wonderful Wildlife. Today he talks swifts and hedgehogs.

Anam Cara looking to the summer and difficult times for bereaved parents.

Guidance counsellor Gemma Lawlor ahead of tomorrow’s Junior and Leaving Cert.

Jimmy O’Toole on his new book ‘The Bicentenary of Grange Church 1822 – 2022’