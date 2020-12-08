The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 8th December 2020

On Tuesday’s Show,

We hear from the HSE Head of Public Health in the South East about the alarming rise in Covid 19 infection figures in Kilkenny,

John Crowley of Mooncoin Potatoes talks all things potatoes with Sue,

Three young girls who have raised 1000 euros for St Vincent De Paul, Kate and Lucy Skehan and Keeva Bergin tell Sue about how they raised this money,

Some Wine expertise from Dante Ruiz of the Wine Centre in Kilkenny,

Our 16 day Enough is Enough Stop Domestic Abuse campaign continues with Hazel Graham a Social worker in Tusla and Maria Peters of Barnardos talk child to parent violence and abuse and how Tusla protect a child in a domestic abuse situation

And Lorcan Scott talks Bats on our Wonderful Wildlife Series.